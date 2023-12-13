أخبار
"لهذا السبب الصادم أصبت بحب الشباب"... الأمر كله يتعلق بمرحاضها؟!

2023-12-13 | 13:04
انتشرت قصة امرأة على نطاق واسع بعد أن زعمت أن الاستحمام وغطاء المرحاض مفتوحًا أصابها بمشاكل جلدية.

ونصائح العناية بالبشرة موجودة في كل مكان حولنا - بدءًا من اختيار الكريمات المناسبة إلى ما نأكله - ولكن تدعي إحدى النساء أنه إذا لم تغلق مقعد المرحاض، فقد يؤدي ذلك إلى تهيج الجلد. 

وأثارت كريستينا نغوين جدلا بعد أن زعمت أن حب الشباب في وجهها جاء بعد ترك وعاء المرحاض مكشوفا، وفق ما نقل موقع ميرور البريطاني.

وحصدت مستخدمة تيك توك - المعروفة باسم @mcloving.friedrice - أكثر من مليون مشاهدة بعد أن قالت: "عندما تستحم وغطاء المرحاض مفتوح، فإن الرطوبة وقطرات الماء من الدش تتسبب في طفو الجراثيم حولك، وهبوطها في مساحات بما في ذلك فرشاة أسنانك، وبشرتك (يمكن أن تسبب حب الشباب)، وشعرك، وجدرانك، وغير ذلك الكثير."

وأضافت كريستينا: "تقول الأبحاث إنه يمكنك تقليل الجسيمات المحمولة بالهواء بنسبة 50 في المائة من تنظيف المرحاض بغطاء مغلق. وقد يكون هذا هو السبب وراء ظهور حب الشباب والبذور في الجسم والنتوءات."

لكن الكثير من الناس لم يتفقوا مع كريستينا. وقال أحد الأشخاص: "يا فتاة، هل فركتي وجهك في المرحاض أو شيء من هذا القبيل - أنا في حيرة من أمري". وقال آخر مازحا: "لقد أصبت بحب الشباب لأنني استحممت والميكروويف مفتوح في الطابق السفلي".

وأضاف آخر: "كيف توصلتم يا رفاق إلى هذه الاستنتاجات؟". وقال رابع: "لم أصب بحب الشباب قط بسبب الاستحمام وغطاء المرحاض مفتوح. أي نوع من المرحاض لديك".

ووفقًا لموقع House Digest: "عندما يتم تنظيف المراحيض والغطاء مفتوح، يتم إنشاء تأثير الهباء الجوي، مما يرسل البكتيريا إلى الهواء ويرش لنحو أقدام عدة حول المرحاض. في حين أن الغطاء المغلق لن يمنع كل الجراثيم من الهروب، فإنه يمكن أن يحد بشكل كبير من مسافة الرش."

وقال العلماء إن هناك "عمودًا" غير مرئي يمكن أن ينتشر - ويحمل جراثيم قاتلة في الهواء - بعد استخدام المرحاض. أثناء عملية التنظيف، يمكن إخراج مسببات الأمراض من المرحاض ونقلها إلى خدمات الحمام.

ووفقا لدراسة، فإن الجراثيم المنبعثة في الرذاذ المتبقي من تدفق المرحاض يمكن أن تبقى في الهواء لمدة تصل إلى ست ساعات، وتنتشر في كل أنحاء حمامك، بما في ذلك فرشاة الأسنان والمناشف ومنتجات التجميل. لذا، فإن إغلاق الغطاء يمكن أن يساعد في تقليل انتشار مسببات الأمراض. في حين أن هناك القليل من الأبحاث حول تأثير المراحيض المفتوحة بشكل خطير على حب الشباب، إلا أنه قد يكون من المفيد إغلاق الغطاء عند استخدام المرحاض.

وقال رئيس العيادة كيمبرلي ميد من Face The Future: "صحيح أن إغلاق مقعد المرحاض الخاص بك يمكن أن يقلل من انتشار البكتيريا. في كل مرة تقوم فيها بتدفق المرحاض، يمكن أن تنتشر الجراثيم عبر الحمام من خلال الجزيئات الدقيقة التي تتسرب إلى الهواء. "

وأوضح مد أن حب الشباب هو مرض جلدي التهابي مزمن يصيب الوحدة الشعرية الدهنية في الجلد، ولا يحدث بسبب التعرض للبكتيريا. ومع ذلك، فإن تنظيف حمامك جيدًا أمر مهم للتحكم في تعرضك لمسببات الأمراض في الحمام، وخاصة على مقعد المرحاض.

لذا لا، من المحتمل أن تكون البكتيريا الموجودة في البراز ضارة بصحتك، ولكنها لا تسبب حب الشباب. أفضل طريقة لتجنب أي خطر هي ببساطة إغلاق مقعد المرحاض أثناء وجودك في الحمام.
 
@mcloving.friedrice When you shower with the toilet lid open, the humidity and water droplets from the shower causes the germs to float around, landing on spaces inc your toothbrush, skin (can cause acne), hair, walls and more. Research says you can reduce airborne particles by 50% from flushing the toilet with the lid closed. This may be the rsn to acne, body acne and bumps. This is based from research and just a tip! Not forcing anything🩷 #korean #koreanskincare #skincare #kbeauty #toronto #skintok #popularkoreanskincare #showerthoughts #showertips #toilettips #shower #bumps #bodyacne ♬ original sound - ⭐️

