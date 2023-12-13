"لهذا السبب الصادم أصبت بحب الشباب"... الأمر كله يتعلق بمرحاضها؟!

@mcloving.friedrice When you shower with the toilet lid open, the humidity and water droplets from the shower causes the germs to float around, landing on spaces inc your toothbrush, skin (can cause acne), hair, walls and more. Research says you can reduce airborne particles by 50% from flushing the toilet with the lid closed. This may be the rsn to acne, body acne and bumps. This is based from research and just a tip! Not forcing anything #korean #koreanskincare #skincare #kbeauty #toronto #skintok #popularkoreanskincare #showerthoughts #showertips #toilettips #shower #bumps #bodyacne ♬ original sound - ⭐️