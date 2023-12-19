الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
هايلايت
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

ادعت حبيبة Blueface أن احدى معجباته قذفتها بمكعبات الثلج... استدعاها الى المسرح ثم رماها أرضا وهذا ما فعله لاحقا! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-12-19 | 11:23
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ادعت حبيبة Blueface أن احدى معجباته قذفتها بمكعبات الثلج... استدعاها الى المسرح ثم رماها أرضا وهذا ما فعله لاحقا! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ادعت حبيبة Blueface أن احدى معجباته قذفتها بمكعبات الثلج... استدعاها الى المسرح ثم رماها أرضا وهذا ما فعله لاحقا! (فيديو)

ادعت حبيبة Blueface أن احدى معجباته رمت مكعبات الثلج عليها... استدعاها الى المسرح ثم رماها أرضا وهذا ما فعله لاحقا! (فيديو)

يتعرض مغني الراب Blueface لانتقادات عبر الإنترنت بعد ظهور مقطع فيديو يظهر فيه وهو يحضر إحدى المعجبات على المسرح فقط ليدفعها أرضا نحو حراسه بينما يبدو أنه يصرخ: "أمسكها!"، ثم يرميها عن المسرح.

ووقع الحادث خلال حفل بالنادي، كان يحييه مغني الراب في لوس أنجلوس إلى جانب صديقته جايدين أليكسيس. 

ووفقًا للعديد من الأشخاص على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الذين حضروا العرض، اتهمت أليكسيس المرأة بإلقاء الثلج عليها، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

ولا يمكن رؤية عملية رمي مكعبات الثلج في أي من مقاطع الفيديو المتداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتُظهر المقاطع أن ألكسيس مقيدة جسديًا من قبل حراس الأمن حيث يبدو أن المرأة تنكر أنها ألقت أي شيء.

ومن غير المعروف ما إذا كانت المرأة قد قدمت تقريرًا للشرطة بشأن الحادث.

Blueface، 26 عامًا، يخضع حاليًا للمراقبة، بسبب مشاجرة وقعت في تشرين الثاني 2022 في نادٍ للتعري في لاس فيغاس، حيث اتُهم في البداية بمحاولة القتل. 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

حبيبة

Blueface

معجباته

قذفتها

بمكعبات

الثلج...

استدعاها

المسرح

رماها

لاحقا!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
تسبب شعرها في خنقه... حادثة شديدة الخطورة وقعت مع أم وطفلها أثناء نومهما
التصلب اللويحي قد يتسبب بتلف الدماغ ومرضاه في لبنان بخطر
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-12-18

حارس أمن يُسقط رجلاً مسلحاً بركلة مدمرة...وهذا ما كان يحاول فعله! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2023-11-26

كاظم الساهر لا يستطيع الغناء على المسرح ونفسيته سيئة...وهذا هو السبب! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2023-11-22

فقدت كعبها على المسرح... تايلور سويفت في موقف حرج وهكذا كان ردّ فعلها (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-11-15

أعمته الغيرة... ضبط حبيبته السابقة في مشهدٍ حميمي مع عشيقها وهذا ما فعله!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
12:31

علق شعرها في محرك سيارة الكارتينغ... ابنة الـ17 سنة تواجه "الجحيم": تمزقت فروة رأسها بنسبة 80% وهذا هو مصيرها!

LBCI
منوعات
12:18

مقلب عائلي نتيجته كانت غير متوقعة...هذا ما فعلته هذه الأم بابنتها!

LBCI
منوعات
12:12

كان في حالة سكر شديد لدرجة أنه لا يستطيع الوقوف... ما قاله السائق الثمل ليبرر فعله المجنون غريب جدا!

LBCI
منوعات
11:58

تعرضت العائلة للمطاردة... مقتل طفل بالرصاص على الطريق السريع وهذا ما حصل!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
10:38

اختفت لأيام ثم عُثر عليها جثة في نهر... بدت مبتسمة في آخر لقطات لها وهذه قصتها!

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:29

مرجع سياسي لـ"الجمهورية": ما يُحكى عن جهود دولية لوضع ترتيبات جديدة في الجنوب لا يمتّ الى الحقيقة بصلة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
09:14

قصف مدفعيّ على الأطراف الشرقية والغربية لبلدة محيبيب ولبلدة عيترون

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:37

وزير الخارجية البريطاني يحض إسرائيل على الحد من الخسائر بين المدنيين في قطاع غزة

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:06

النادي اللبناني للسيارات والسياحة يختتم موسم الرياضة الميكانيكية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:02

أربعة أسماء تتنافس على منصب ولي العهد في الكويت... من هي؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

هكذا يمكنكم دعم الاقتصاد في العيد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

زحلة بالصور: رحلة عبر قرن من الذكريات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

بعد التمديد لقائد الجيش... هل تسلك التعيينات العسكرية طريقها في الحكومة؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

عشر دول ضد الحوثيين في البحر الاحمر... من هي؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:32

لليوم الثاني على التوالي حدّة العمليات على الجبهة الجنوبية تتراجع ... فما السبب؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

انقسام في الداخل الاسرائيلي حول التعامل مع الجبهة مع لبنان... وتصور لليوم الذي سيلي الحرب في غزة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:26

اسرائيل تريد ابعاد حزب الله.. والحزب باق باق

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:03

١٩ وزيرا وافقوا على توقيع قانون التمديد الذي أقر الجمعة في مجلس النواب وبالتالي يصبح نافذاً بعد نشره في الجريدة الرسمية

LBCI
حال الطقس
23:29

منخفض جوي قريب بإنتظارنا... إليكم تفاصيل الطقس في لبنان!

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:03

انخفاض بأسعار المحروقات... ماذا عن الغاز؟

LBCI
اقتصاد
06:30

بيان لـ"كهرباء لبنان"... ماذا جاء فيه؟

LBCI
فنّ
05:33

"أشرقت" طفلة "ذا فويس كيدز" أصبحت شابة... شاهدوا أحدث ظهورٍ لها (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:51

مسؤول حوثي: أي دولة تتحرك ضد الحوثيين في البحر الاحمر سيتم استهداف سفنها

LBCI
فنّ
05:43

يسرا رفضت مليون دولار أميركي... إليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
موضة وجمال
01:48

للمرة الأولى منذ 100 عام... شابة بشعر قصير تفوز بلقب "ملكة جمال فرنسا" (صور)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More