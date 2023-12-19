ادعت حبيبة Blueface أن احدى معجباته قذفتها بمكعبات الثلج... استدعاها الى المسرح ثم رماها أرضا وهذا ما فعله لاحقا! (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by CREATORCHRIS (@creatorchris)
A post shared by CREATORCHRIS (@creatorchris)
Blueface is outta control. Pushed a female fan to the ground who allegedly threw ice on stage than had his team stomp her out. This was last night in Utah 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/KYr8ueWotA
— The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) December 17, 2023
Blueface is outta control. Pushed a female fan to the ground who allegedly threw ice on stage than had his team stomp her out. This was last night in Utah 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/KYr8ueWotA
After Ice Gets Thrown Blueface Throws A Chrisean Rock Fan Towards Jaidyn Alexis To Squabble Up 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/oSUGFphqua
— Eyezawake 👁️ (@eyezawake) December 17, 2023
After Ice Gets Thrown Blueface Throws A Chrisean Rock Fan Towards Jaidyn Alexis To Squabble Up 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/oSUGFphqua