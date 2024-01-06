الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
العالم في لبنان
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

انفجرت نافذة الطائرة وبدأ الرعب... هواتف تطاير في السماء وأم تمسك بابنها خوفا من فقدانه: هذا ما حصل فوق بورتلاند! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-01-06 | 05:44
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
انفجرت نافذة الطائرة وبدأ الرعب... هواتف تطاير في السماء وأم تمسك بابنها خوفا من فقدانه: هذا ما حصل فوق بورتلاند! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
انفجرت نافذة الطائرة وبدأ الرعب... هواتف تطاير في السماء وأم تمسك بابنها خوفا من فقدانه: هذا ما حصل فوق بورتلاند! (فيديو)

انفجرت نافذة الطائرة وبدأت مشاهد الرعب... هواتف تطاير في السماء وأم تمسك بابنها خوفا من فقدانه: إليكم ما حصل فوق بورتلاند! (فيديو)

أظهرت لقطات صوتية مؤثرة اللحظة التي اتصلت فيها طيارة تابعة لشركة ألاسكا إيرلاينز لطلب المساعدة بعد أن انفجرت نافذة طائرتها الجديدة من طراز بوينغ 737 ماكس بعد وقت قصير من إقلاعها.

"نحن بحاجة إلى تحويل. لقد أعلنا حالة الطوارئ. نحن نشعر بالاكتئاب. لدينا 177 راكبًا على متن الطائرة والختم هو...18,900"، سُمع الطيار في التسجيل وهو يشرح.

وفي التفاصيل، غادرت رحلة ألاسكا رقم 1282، وهي طائرة بوينغ 737-9 ماكس متجهة إلى أونتاريو في كاليفورنيا، بورتلاند بعد الساعة الخامسة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي يوم الجمعة عندما انفجر باب الطوارئ المعطل المستخدم كنافذة عادية للمقصورة على ارتفاع 16000 قدم. وكانت الطائرة تقل 171 راكبا وستة من أفراد الطاقم، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وأدى فشلها الكارثي إلى انخفاض ضغط المقصورة، حيث اندفعت قوة الهواء ومزقت قميص صبي صغير شوهدت والدته متمسكة به. وشاهد الركاب أيضًا هواتفهم وهي تُسحب إلى السماء.

وبأعجوبة، لم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي إصابات على متن الطائرة، التي دخلت الخدمة فقط في تشرين الثاني 2023. وبدأت كل من Boeing وAlaska Airlines والمجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل تحقيقاتها.

وقالت خطوط ألاسكا الجوية في بيان في وقت متأخر من ليلة الجمعة: "تعرضت رحلة خطوط ألاسكا الجوية رقم 1282 من بورتلاند، أوريغون إلى أونتاريو، كاليفورنيا، لحادث هذا المساء بعد وقت قصير من المغادرة".

وجاء في الرسالة: "هبطت الطائرة بسلام في مطار بورتلاند الدولي وعلى متنها 171 ضيفًا و6 من أفراد الطاقم".

وأضافت: "إن سلامة ضيوفنا وموظفينا هي دائمًا أولويتنا الأساسية، لذلك على الرغم من أن هذا النوع من الحوادث نادر، فقد تم تدريب طاقم الطيران لدينا واستعداده لإدارة الموقف بأمان."

وتابعت: "نحن نحقق في ما حدث وسنشارك المزيد من المعلومات عندما تصبح متاحة".

وفي مقاطع الفيديو المنشورة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يمكن رؤية الركاب وهم يجلسون بهدوء وهم يرتدون أقنعة الأكسجين بينما تعود الطائرة إلى المدرج.

وأعادت خطوط ألاسكا الجوية حجز مقاعد للركاب على متن رحلة الساعة 11 مساءً من PDX، وفقًا للمسافر دييغو موريلو، الذي قال لـ KPTV إن شركة الطيران لم تخبره بعد بأي شيء عن الحادث.
 
@vee_wins bffr @Alaska Airlines #alaskaair #planemalfunction ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
@strawberr.vy Girls’ trip turned into emergency landing trip… #alaska #alaskaair ♬ original sound - vy 🍓

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

نافذة

الطائرة

الرعب...

هواتف

تطاير

السماء

بابنها

فقدانه:

بورتلاند!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
لن تصدقوا لون رمال هذا الشاطئ... موجود في هذه البقعة من العالم ولا مثيل له! (صور)
في أول خطاب لبايدن منذ إجازته في الكاريبي... نظرة فارغة وتدخل من السيدة الأولى: عانقته على المسرح وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2024-01-03

عثرا على حقيبة قديمة في عليّة منزلهما... مشهد يشبه أفلام الرعب: ما وجداه بداخلها مريب! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-12-31

ساد التوتر في الطائرة... راكب يُهاجم الموجودين على متنها وفيديو يوثق المشهد! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-11-30

خلال رحلة جوية... مارست مع رجل غريب الجنس الفموي "بالإكراه" أمام أطفال وطاقم الطائرة (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2023-11-22

أرادت قضاء حاجتها لكن المضيفة منعتها... فأنزلت سروالها في ممر الطائرة! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
07:13

طلقت زوجها بعد 48 ساعة من زفافهما... والسبب: مقلب سيء؟!

LBCI
منوعات
06:30

لن تصدقوا لون رمال هذا الشاطئ... موجود في هذه البقعة من العالم ولا مثيل له! (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
04:10

في أول خطاب لبايدن منذ إجازته في الكاريبي... نظرة فارغة وتدخل من السيدة الأولى: عانقته على المسرح وهذا ما حصل! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
13:32

زلة لسان "اباحية" دفعت بالمذيع للضحك مباشرة على الهواء... اليكم ما حصل! (فيديو)

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:20

وزيرة الخارجية الفرنسية: أبلغت نظيري الإيرانيّ بأن خطر تفجر الوضع في المنطقة أكبر من أي وقت مضى

LBCI
فنّ
2023-10-09

جزء جديد من "ذي إكزورسيست" يتصدّر شباك التذاكر في أميركا الشمالية

LBCI
موضة وجمال
2024-01-05

"غيرلان" تتعرض لانتقادات لاستخدامها مصطلح "الكمّ" العلمي لتسويق مستحضر تجميل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-11-06

القوات المسلحة اليمنية: إطلاق دفعة من الطائرات المسيرة على أهداف للعدو الاسرائيلي في الأراضي المحتلة

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:10

بوريل في بيروت... ما هي الملفات التي في جعبته؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:01

بعد الرد الأولي بـ62 صاروخًا على إغتيال العاروري... كيف يبدو الوضع جنوبًا؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:23

الراعي: قرار الحرب والسلم يعود حصرًا إلى الحكومة

LBCI
رياضة
14:32

يوكيتش يسحق الواريورز بثلاثية قاتلة ولقاء العملاقين ويمبي وانتينوكونبو ينتهي لصالح الاخير

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:08

منها بيل كلينتون والامير اندرو... أسماء عالمية ذُكرت في تحقيقات المتحرش جيفري ابستين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:02

في ليلة عيد الغطاس: عادات وتقاليد… هذه بعض منها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:02

أوسلو الجزء الثاني: حلم العودة والدولة الذي لم يكتمل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:59

لكل بلد مغارة ميلاد خاصة به

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:58

تأثير الهجمات اليمنية ظاهر على حركة الملاحة في البحر الاحمر... فما جديد شركات النقل؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:22

الرد الأوّلي على اغتيال ‏العاروري... المقاومة الاسلامية تستهدف قاعدة ميرون ‏للمراقبة الجوية بـ62 صاروخًا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
01:27

الجزيرة: إطلاق ٣٢ صاروخا من جنوب لبنان باتجاه مواقع إسرائيلية في الجليل الأعلى

LBCI
فنّ
03:48

"تحية من مكان ما في الجنة!"... وفاة الممثل كريستيان أوليفر وابنتيه في حادث تحطم طائرة وهذه التفاصيل!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:46

بوريل: من الضروري تجنب التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط وعدم جر لبنان إلى الحرب فهذا آخر ما يحتاجه والسلام وحده يؤمن الأمن في الشرق الأوسط وغزة جزء لا يتجزأ من القضية الفلسطينية الأوسع

LBCI
اخبار البرامج
16:47

"الدراما أصبحت يتيمة بعد رحيله"... من طالبين القرب الى بنت الحي ومن أحلى بيوت راس بيروت: لنتذكر معا مروان نجار!

LBCI
منوعات
13:04

بقي باب الحمام في الطائرة مغلقا لفترة طويلة أثارت ريبة الركاب... وعندما فُتح الباب ظهرت الكارثة!

LBCI
منوعات
05:44

انفجرت نافذة الطائرة وبدأ الرعب... هواتف تطاير في السماء وأم تمسك بابنها خوفا من فقدانه: هذا ما حصل فوق بورتلاند! (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:28

مصادر لـ"رويترز": معلومات استخباراتية للولايات المتحدة تؤكد أن هذه الجهة نفذت هجوم إيران

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More