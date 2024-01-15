ردّ فعله أثار جدلاً على مواقع التواصل... راكب يُهاجم كابتن الطائرة بعنف لهذا السبب! (فيديو)

A passenger allegedly named Gajendra Modi punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making a delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt , Updates coming soon #IndigoAirlines pic.twitter.com/ZZsSOaoKbi
— Sikhs are not Hindu (@akaal_sewak) January 15, 2024
