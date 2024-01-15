الأخبار
ردّ فعله أثار جدلاً على مواقع التواصل... راكب يُهاجم كابتن الطائرة بعنف لهذا السبب! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-01-15 | 07:53
مشاهدات عالية
ردّ فعله أثار جدلاً على مواقع التواصل... راكب يُهاجم كابتن الطائرة بعنف لهذا السبب! (فيديو)
2min
ردّ فعله أثار جدلاً على مواقع التواصل... راكب يُهاجم كابتن الطائرة بعنف لهذا السبب! (فيديو)

أظهر مقطع فيديو على الإنترنت حادثًا غريبًا وقع على متن إحدى رحلات الطيران، حيث هاجم أحد الركاب كابتن الطائرة أثناء إعلانه عن تأخير الرحلة من مدينة دلهي الهندية إلى غوا بشركة إنديغو.
 
وأثار هذا الحادث، الذي تم تداوله على نطاق واسع عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ردود فعل متباينة بين المستخدمين، حيث دعا البعض إلى اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد الراكب، فيما أبدى آخرون إحباطهم الشديد تجاه تأخيرات الرحلات وسوء الخدمة التي تعاني منها شركة إنديغو.
 
في الفيديو، يظهر الطيار وهو يعلن عن التأخير، عندما اقترب فجأة راكب يرتدي سترة صفراء ووجه لكمة نحو وجه الطيار. حينها تدخلت مضيفة الطيران على الفور لحماية الطيار ومعالجة الموقف، فيما تدخل راكب آخر يرتدي سترة ذات قلنسوة زرقاء لسحب الراكب.
 
ورغم تصاعد الضجة داخل مقصورة الطائرة، يظهر في التسجيل الركاب يبررون سلوك الراكب العنيف، ملقين اللوم على شركة إنديغو بسبب التأخيرات المستمرة وعدم الامتثال للمعايير المعتمدة.
 
ووفق موقع "India Today"، تم إخراج الراكب ويُدعى ساهيل كاتاريا، من الطائرة بعد الحادث وتسليمه إلى قوة الأمن الصناعي المركزي (CISF).
 
وقد قدم الطيار شكوى رسمية ضد الراكب إلى شرطة دلهي، وتم تسجيل قضية في هذا الصدد للتحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.
 
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

فيديو

الإنترنت

ردود فعل

طائرة

شركة طيارات

تأخير

رحلة

دلهي

الهند

هجوم

راكب

كابتن

راكبين.

