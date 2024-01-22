الأخبار
العاصفة "إيشا" تتسبب بفوضى عارمة في أوروبا... رحلة قاسية تؤدي إلى هبوط اضراري في مطار آخر! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-01-22 | 15:34
مشاهدات عالية
العاصفة &quot;إيشا&quot; تتسبب بفوضى عارمة في أوروبا... رحلة قاسية تؤدي إلى هبوط اضراري في مطار آخر! (فيديو)
2min
العاصفة "إيشا" تتسبب بفوضى عارمة في أوروبا... رحلة قاسية تؤدي إلى هبوط اضراري في مطار آخر! (فيديو)

العاصفة "إيشا" تتسبب بفوضى عارمة في أوروبا... رحلة قاسية تؤدي إلى هبوط اضراري في مطار آخر! (فيديو)

انتشر مقطع فيديو عبر منصة إكس، تويتر سابقاً، عبّر فيه ركاب عن ارتياحهم بعد هبوط طائرة خلال رحلة قاسية حيث تسببت العاصفة "إيشا" بفوضى كبيرة، وفق ما نقل موقع "ميرور" البريطاني.

وفي التفاصيل، كانت إحدى طائرات شركة "Ryanair" القادمة من مانشستر تتحضر للهبوط على بعد أمتار من مطار دبلن، لكنها لم تتمكن من ذلك فاضطرت للهبوط في مطار باريس.

وأظهرت لوحات الوصول والمغادرة حالات التأخير والإلغاء هذا الصباح في عدد من المطارات الأوروبية بما في ذلك دبلن، لندن، برمنغهام وهيثرو وعدد من المطارات الأخرى.

ويُذكر أنه تم إلغاء إجمالي 29 رحلة حتى الآن، بما في ذلك 16 رحلة وصول و13 رحلة مغادرة. هذا بالإضافة إلى 166 رحلة ذهاب وعودة ألغتها شركات طيران Ryanair يوم الأحد.
 
 

