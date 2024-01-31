الأخبار
أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة في شوارع هذا البلد... هل تم إلقاء القبض عليه؟ (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-01-31 | 08:29
مشاهدات عالية
LBCI
أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة في شوارع هذا البلد... هل تم إلقاء القبض عليه؟ (فيديو)
أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة في شوارع هذا البلد... هل تم إلقاء القبض عليه؟ (فيديو)

أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة في شوارع هذا البلد... هل تم إلقاء القبض عليه؟ (فيديو)

تم تصوير شبل أسد مسترخياً في سيارة "بنتلي" فاخرة تتجول في أحد شوارع تايلاند، في مشهد غير مألوف.

وانتشر الفيديو بشكل واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأثار حالة استغراب عارمة، ما دفع الشرطة التايلاندية إلى التحقيق في القضية، وتوقيف امرأة.

ويُذكر أن المرأة اتُهمت بانتهاك قانون البيئة والموارد الطبيعية من خلال "حيازة حيوان بري محمي من دون تصريح".

وبموجب القانون التايلاندي، يمكن أن تغرم السيدة الموقوفة بمبلغ قد يصل إلى 100 ألف باهت (2200 جنيه إسترليني)، فضلاً عن عقوبة السجن لمدة عام.

وكانت قد اعترفت السيدة أمام الشرطة بأنها اشترت الأسد من امرأة أخرى مقابل 250 ألف باهت، لكنها فشلت في الحصول على وثيقة تسليم رسمية بسبب عدم كفاية المعلومات المتعلقة بجنس الأسد.

وتم بعدها ترحيل الشبل إلى سريلانكا.
 
 

منوعات

أسد

يتجول

سيارة

فاخرة

شوارع

إلقاء

القبض

Learn More