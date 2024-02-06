الأخبار
مشاهد صادمة... عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر من الثلوج خلال يومين في شرق كندا! (فيديو وصور)

2024-02-06
مشاهد صادمة... عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر من الثلوج خلال يومين في شرق كندا! (فيديو وصور)
مشاهد صادمة... عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر من الثلوج خلال يومين في شرق كندا! (فيديو وصور)

مشاهد صادمة... عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر من الثلوج خلال يومين فقط في شرق كندا! (فيديوهات وصور)

أصيبت مقاطعة نوفا سكوشا الواقعة في أقصى شرق كندا بشلل تامّ يوم الإثنين من جرّاء عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط متر من الثلج خلال يومين فقط، في وضع دفع بالسلطات لطلب المساعدة من الجيش لإزالة الثلوج.

وتسبّبت الثلوج بشلل في شبكة النقل وبانقطاعات في التيار الكهربائي، كما دفعت بالعديد من الشركات والمدارس والمؤسسات والمتاجر لإغلاق أبوابها.

وقال لوكالة فرانس برس الخبير في الأرصاد الجوية بوب روبيتشود الذي يعمل لحساب الحكومة الكندية إنّ "كميات قياسية من الثلوج سقطت" خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع المنصرم، واصفاً العاصفة الثلجية بـ"التاريخية".


وأضاف أنّ "بعض المناطق سقط فيها أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر" من الثلوج، مشيراً بالخصوص إلى المناطق المحيطة بجزيرة كيب بريتون الواقعة في خليج سانت لورانس حيث أُعلنت حالة الطوارئ.

وتداول العديد من السكان على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو وصور للعاصفة، أظهر بعضها تراكمات ثلجية تسدّ أبواب منازلهم أو تتجاوز بارتفاعها أسطح منازل أخرى، بينما بدت في مشاهد أخرى سيارات مدفونة بالكامل تحت الثلج.


وفي عاصمة المقاطعة هاليفاكس توقفت وسائل النقل العام في المدينة بينما اضطرّ مطار هاليفاكس الدولي لتأجيل أو إلغاء العديد من الرحلات الجوية.

وحذّر رئيس وزراء المقاطعة تيم هيوستن في مؤتمر صحافي عصر الإثنين من أنّه "مع كمية الثلوج الكثيفة واللصيقة التي تلقيناها، فإنّ عملية إزالة الثلوج صعبة وستستغرق وقتاً".


وأضاف أنّه طلب المساعدة، ولا سيّما المساعدة العسكرية، من الحكومة الفدرالية وكذلك من مقاطعتي نيو برونزويك وجزيرة الأمير إدوارد المجاورتين.


وسارع وزير الحماية المدنية الكندي هارجيت ساجان إلى الموافقة على طلب هيوستن.

وقال ساجان "لقد وافقتُ على الطلب وطلبتُ من طواقمي تحديد الموارد الفدرالية التي يمكن نشرها بسرعة".


وفي كانون الثاني 2020، نشر الجيش الكندي - الذي يعتبر الملاذ الأخير على صعيد مدّ يد المساعدة - أكثر من 150 عسكرياً في مقاطعة نيوفاوندلاند المجاورة بعد أن تسبّبت عاصفة ثلجية ضخمة بإصابة عاصمة المقاطعة سانت جون بالشلل.

