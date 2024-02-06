مشاهد صادمة... عاصفة ثلجية "تاريخية" تسبّبت بتساقط أكثر من 100 سنتيمتر من الثلوج خلال يومين في شرق كندا! (فيديو وصور)

The snow storm has covered #CapeBreton. I have 6-8ft of snow in my yard with 12+ ft drifts. The snow is relentless. We have a local State of Emergency.
If you have elderly neighbours please check in on them. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/iT4JElm6aM
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillPhoto) February 5, 2024
The Mayor and Council have declared a local state of emergency in Sydney, Cape Breton. There’s so much snow, the plows can’t keep up. #NSStorm 📸 @DMac57068291 pic.twitter.com/3FR107OF29
— Kim MacDonald 🌻 (@KMacTWN) February 4, 2024
You know it’s a bad or good #NSStorm when you have to do this to find your vehicle.
This is my sister in Sydney River Cape Breton digging through about 100+cms of snow pic.twitter.com/jgDjXDKWd9
— East Coast Drone man (@eastcoastdrone) February 4, 2024
Westville NS Monday #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/yO4BVJvqrj
— Bill (@Wakeham440) February 5, 2024
My weekend (and thus my week, trying to get out) in a nutshell.#NSStorm pic.twitter.com/C2p7rlmhdf
— Stargrace (@Stargrace) February 5, 2024
Big snow drifts in Eastern Passage #nsstorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/MCw942BlVB
— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) February 5, 2024
