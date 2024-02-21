الأخبار
ممارسة العلاقة الحميمة وفق عدد معين يعتبر ضرورة للصحة... معلومات مهمة تكشفها إحدى خبيرات الأعشاب! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-02-21 | 07:30
مشاهدات عالية
ممارسة العلاقة الحميمة وفق عدد معين يعتبر ضرورة للصحة... معلومات مهمة تكشفها إحدى خبيرات الأعشاب! (فيديو)
4min
ممارسة العلاقة الحميمة وفق عدد معين يعتبر ضرورة للصحة... معلومات مهمة تكشفها إحدى خبيرات الأعشاب! (فيديو)

ممارسة العلاقة الحميمة وفق عدد معين يعتبر ضرورة للصحة... معلومات مهمة تكشفها إحدى خبيرات الأعشاب! (فيديو)

كشفت خبيرة في الطب الصيني عن عدد المرات التي يجب ممارسة الجنس فيها بناءً على عمر الإنسان لتجنب المرض والضغط النفسي، وفق ما نقل موقع "ديلي ميل" البريطاني.

وفي التفاصيل، قامت "نينا تشينغ"، بنشر مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على منصة تيك توك، شرحت من خلاله أهمية العلاقة الجنسية مع الشريك بناءً على العمر.

وقالت تشينغ إن عدم ممارسة الجنس بشكل كافٍ يعتبر مرضًا في الطب الصيني، وأوضحت عدد المرات التي يجب أن يصل الإنسان فيها إلى النشوة الجنسية سواء كان عمره 20 أو 60 عامًا.

وشرحت تشينغ أنه إذا كان الشخص في العشرينيات من عمره، فيجب أن يمارس الجنس كل أربعة أيام، بينما يجب على الأشخاص في الثلاثينيات من العمر ممارسة الجنس كل ثمانية أيام، إذ إنه مع التقدم في العمر، يتضاعف مقدار الوقت بين عدد مرات ممارسة العلاقة الحميمة.

وفي هذا السياق، إذا كان الشخص في الأربعينيات من العمر، فيجب عليه ممارسة الجنس كل 16 يومًا، بينما يجب على الأشخاص في الخمسينيات من العمر ممارسة النشاط الجنسي كل 21 يومًا.

وأخيرًا، إذا كان الشخص في الستينيات من العمر، فيجب عليه ممارسة الجنس مرة كل شهر.

وشاركت تشينغ العلاجات العشبية التي تساعد على دعم الصحة الإنجابية، تخفيف الانزعاج التناسلي، تعزيز الرغبة الجنسية وتحسين الأداء الجنسي.
 
@easternphilosophy While traditional Chinese medicine often stresses the potential long-term effects of excessive sexual activity, many do not realize that insufficient sex is also considered a cause of disease in Chinese medicine 👀 As noted by the late TCM doctor, Giovanni Maciocia, “Insufficient sex is often a cause of disease akin to emotional stress, especially in Western women.” Ancient Chinese physicians believed that women were more likely to experience greater sexual frustration since they were subject to different societal norms and may not have felt as permitted to express themselves sexually compared to men. Special care was thus provided to ease the additional social and emotional challenges of women, which sometimes even included what we would now call psychotherapy—referred to in classical Chinese medicine as talking cures. The 2,000 year-old sexology text, Su Nu Jing, provided recommendations on frequency of orgasm according to age: 20 year-old: Every 4 days 30 year-old: Every 8 days 40 year-old: Every 16 days 50 year-old: Every 21 days 60 year-old: Every 30 days Chinese medicine links strong libido to abundant Minister Fire, with orgasm releasing beneficial Yang energy, enhancing Qi flow. This activity affects the mind and particularly impacts the Heart and Pericardium. These herbal remedies we carry can aid in supporting better reproductive health, ease genital discomfort, boost libido, and improve sexual performance: • Fu Yin Tai: an all-herbal soak to relieve genital itching and dry dampness • Baifeng Wan / Bak Foong: a top women’s health formula which can help balance hormones, regulate periods, relieve cramps, and address ‘cold uterus’ often linked to infertility • Suifan’s “China Brush”: a hundred year-old bestselling all-herbal formula to address premature ejaculation • Vitality Plus: Combines Cordyceps with Tongkat Ali, Horny Goat Weed, and Maca to support men’s vitality and increase testosterone • American Ginseng Tea: Enhances libido and sexual function, leveraging ginseng‘s effects on erectile dysfunction and overall sexual health . . #holistichealth #chinesemedicine #herbalmedicine #womenshealth #sexualhealth #valentines #learnontiktok ♬ Get Down - CLAVVS & Chico Mann

