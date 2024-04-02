الأخبار
في مشهد مروع... جلس الوالد يشاهد ما فعله ابنه بابنته ثم أعطاه الماء ليشرب: ما حصل كان مرعباً! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-04-02 | 10:29
مشاهدات عالية
في مشهد مروع... جلس الوالد يشاهد ما فعله ابنه بابنته ثم أعطاه الماء ليشرب: ما حصل كان مرعباً! (فيديو)
2min
في مشهد مروع... جلس الوالد يشاهد ما فعله ابنه بابنته ثم أعطاه الماء ليشرب: ما حصل كان مرعباً! (فيديو)

في مشهد مروع... جلس الوالد يشاهد ما فعله ابنه بابنته ثم أعطاه الماء ليشرب: ما حصل كان مرعباً! (فيديو)

قام شاب بتصوير شقيقه وهو يخنق أختهما حتى الموت في جريمة شرف مروعة هزت الشارع الباكستاني، وأثارت حالة من الغضب على السوشيال ميديا.

وقامت الشرطة الباكستانية باعتقال الشاب الذي وثق الجريمة.

وقُتلت ماريا بيبي، 22 عاما، ليلة 17 آذار، على يد شقيقها محمد فيصل وبحضور والدها عبد الستار، بالقرب من بلدة توبا تيك سينغ في إقليم البنجاب بوسط شرق البلاد.

ويظهر مقطع فيديو، صوره شهباز، شقيق الشابة الآخر، فيصل وهو يخنقها على سرير في منزل العائلة بينما كان والدهما يجلس في مكان قريب.

وفي وقت ما، يظهر في الفيديو شهباز وهو يقول "يا أبتاه، قل له أن يتركها"، ولكنه رفض بينما يواصل شقيقه خنق ماريا لأكثر من دقيقتين. وعندما انتهى فيصل، قدم له والده الماء ليشرب.

وقال عطا الله المسؤول في الشرطة في توبا تيك سينغ: "اكتشفت الشرطة في 24 آذار أن الفتاة ماتت لأسباب غير طبيعية. لقد سجلنا قضية وأصبحنا أصحاب الشكوى".

وقال الضابط إنه تم القبض على ستار وفيصل على الفور، فيما تم اعتقال شهباز مساء السبت لتحديد مدى تورطه.

وأضاف أن جريمة القتل تحمل كل سمات جريمة "الشرف". كما تم القبض على زوجة شهباز، التي ظهرت أيضا في الفيديو.

ويعمل جزء كبير من المجتمع الباكستاني بموجب قانون "شرف" صارم، حيث تدين النساء بالفضل لأقاربهن الذكور فيما يتعلق بالخيارات المتعلقة بالتعليم والتوظيف ومن يمكنه الزواج.
 

