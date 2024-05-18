أم تحذر الأهالي من تحدي تيك توك جديد... هذا ما حصل مع ابنتها المراهقة! (فيديو)

وصفت أم بريطانية كيف عانت ابنتها من حروق مؤلمة بعد محاولتها اتباع تحدي تيك توك لصنع وجبة Tanghulu الصينية الخفيفة من الفاكهة المسكرة.
ووفق موقع "ديلي ميل"، تزعم إيما لويز أوين أن تحدي الطعام الذي شوهد على تيك توك كان من الممكن أن يترك ابنتها تعاني من ندوب "لمدى الحياة".
وحذرت الوالدة القلقة الأهالي الآخرين من مخاطر "تحدي Tanghulu" بعد أن أصيبت ابنتها صوفي روزي البالغة من العمر 12 عامًا بحروق خطيرة.
ويتضمن التحدي تسخين السكر والماء لصنع شراب السكر، ثم يتم تزجيجه فوق أسياخ الفاكهة قبل غمسه في الماء البارد لتكوين سطح صلب ومقرمش.
لكنه نتج عنه خليط من الماء المغلي والسكر، يعرف باسم 'prison napalm'، والذي كثيرا ما يُستخدم من قبل السجناء.
وقالت السيدة أوين إن ابنتها سألتها عما إذا كان بإمكانها القيام بتحدي Tanghulu الشهر الماضي، فوافقت على ذلك لأنها شاهدت هذا التحدي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الأخرى أيضًا وحذرت صوفي من توخي الحذر، لكنها سرعان ما سمعت صرخة تأتي من المطبخ.
وقالت السيدة أوين، التي تعيش في كارديف، ويلز، إن ابنتها قامت بتسخين الشراب باستخدام إبريق بلاستيكي في الميكروويف، لكن الصلصة الحارة المغلية ذابت من خلال الوعاء على قدم صوفي ويدها.
