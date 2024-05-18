الأخبار
أم تحذر الأهالي من تحدي تيك توك جديد... هذا ما حصل مع ابنتها المراهقة! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-05-18
أم تحذر الأهالي من تحدي تيك توك جديد... هذا ما حصل مع ابنتها المراهقة! (فيديو)

وصفت أم بريطانية كيف عانت ابنتها من حروق مؤلمة بعد محاولتها اتباع تحدي تيك توك لصنع وجبة Tanghulu الصينية الخفيفة من الفاكهة المسكرة.

ووفق موقع "ديلي ميل"، تزعم إيما لويز أوين أن تحدي الطعام الذي شوهد على تيك توك كان من الممكن أن يترك ابنتها تعاني من ندوب "لمدى الحياة".

وحذرت الوالدة القلقة الأهالي الآخرين من مخاطر "تحدي Tanghulu" بعد أن أصيبت ابنتها صوفي روزي البالغة من العمر 12 عامًا بحروق خطيرة.

ويتضمن التحدي تسخين السكر والماء لصنع شراب السكر، ثم يتم تزجيجه فوق أسياخ الفاكهة قبل غمسه في الماء البارد لتكوين سطح صلب ومقرمش.

لكنه نتج عنه خليط من الماء المغلي والسكر، يعرف باسم 'prison napalmوالذي كثيرا ما يُستخدم من قبل السجناء.

وقالت السيدة أوين إن ابنتها سألتها عما إذا كان بإمكانها القيام بتحدي Tanghulu الشهر الماضي، فوافقت على ذلك لأنها شاهدت هذا التحدي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الأخرى أيضًا وحذرت صوفي من توخي الحذر، لكنها سرعان ما سمعت صرخة تأتي من المطبخ.

وقالت السيدة أوين، التي تعيش في كارديف، ويلز، إن ابنتها قامت بتسخين الشراب باستخدام إبريق بلاستيكي في الميكروويف، لكن الصلصة الحارة المغلية ذابت من خلال الوعاء على قدم صوفي ويدها.

 
@vernahungrybanana AD | Tanghulu, a candied fruit childhood snack that I had growing up in China, but made with strawberries instead because you can find deliciously fresh and great value strawberries at @Tesco for just £1.59 and price matched to Aldi. That’s Tesco True Value!   This is a super easy 3-ingredients recipe but a super fun way to eat fruits. You can also do this with grapes, blueberries, mandarins and kiwis.    Ingredients: - 227g strawberries - 1 cup sugar - 2 cups water Instructions on preparing the sugar: Boil water and sugar until it’s reduced and thickened. Colour should be amber when it’s ready. You can test this by dropping a drop into cold water and it should harden immediately. Otherwise cook for a bit longer but don’t burn it!! *disclaimer, I made a mistake while filming first round with the Rosedene packaging (camera didn’t record when I peeled it open) so had to grab another alternative pack from nearby Tesco Express (please see T&C below) hence the mismatched packaging in video! Sorry for any confusion on my behalf, I’m only human 🥲🙏🏻 T&Cs Serving suggestion. Rosedene Farms strawberries 227g, £7/kg. Price checked and matched against comparable product at GB Aldi stores and/or online twice weekly. Price most often found matched pro rata excluding promotions. Product shown matched on 22/08. Selected Tesco stores excluding Express and NI. Details at tesco.com/aldipricematch #easyrecipes #tanghulu #chinese #dessert #vegetarian #foodtok #vegan #strawberry ♬ original sound - Verna eats food & travels

