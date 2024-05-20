الأخبار
في مشهد مذهل: مرّ بسرعة رهيبة وغيّر لون السماء في هذه الدول... مذنب أو نيزك؟ (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-05-20 | 03:56
مشاهدات عالية
LBCI
في مشهد مذهل: مرّ بسرعة رهيبة وغيّر لون السماء في هذه الدول... مذنب أو نيزك؟ (فيديو)

كشفت لقطات مذهلة اللحظة التي أضاء فيها مذنب يسير بسرعة 1700 ميل في الساعة سماء الليل في مشهد نادر.

وأصيب مراقبو النجوم بالذهول عندما حولت كرة نارية السماء السوداء إلى اللون الأزرق المخضر في أجزاء من إسبانيا والبرتغال، وفق ما نقل موقع ذا صن.

وأظهرت لقطات مذهلة تناقلها رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، جسمًا مبهرًا على شكل كرة نارية زرقاء اللون وذيل طويل يسقط من السماء.


وفي غضون لحظات، انفجر الجسم المشتعل ليرسم السماء بأكملها بظل اللون الأزرق.

وأظهرت لقطات مختلفة التقطتها وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية (ESA) الجسم وهو يضيء السماء فوق مدينة كاسيريس بغرب إسبانيا بألوان الأزرق والأخضر.

وقالت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية إن الضوء الأزرق المتدفق عبر السماء كان "نيزكًا مذهلاً" يسير بسرعة 1700 ميل في الساعة تقريبًا.


وكشفت الوكالة لاحقًا أن الجسم كان "قطعة صغيرة من مذنب" وليس نيزكًا.

وأضافت أن "احتمال العثور على أي نيازك منخفض للغاية".

ويقال إن المذنب قد احترق فوق المحيط الأطلسي بعد العرض المذهل.

ووفقا لوكالة ناسا، فإن وجود المغنيسيوم في مثل هذه المذنبات يخلق لونا أزرق مخضر عندما يسقط من السماء ويحترق.
 

