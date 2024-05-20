في مشهد مذهل: مرّ بسرعة رهيبة وغيّر لون السماء في هذه الدول... مذنب أو نيزك؟ (فيديو)

BLUE COMET #PORTUGAL #SPAIN https://t.co/2FJPSIkwmD
— TOR X (@Tor_Xofficial) May 20, 2024
A blue meteor was spotted shooting across the sky over Spain and Portugal last night!
The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the sighting, which occurred on Saturday night. The meteor was a piece of a comet that traveled at an incredible speed of about 161,000 km/h (100,000… pic.twitter.com/8538U18PwH
— Tree of Knowledge (@ToK_ScienceTree) May 19, 2024
UNREAL!! 🚨🚨
WATCH SKY TURN FROM BLACK TO BLUE
MASSIVE #Meteor sighting over #Portugal and #Spain
To see a streak like this is a once in a lifetime event!
No word on whether it hit earth and become a Meteorite!
Also seen for Hundreds of miles!
Wow!!#Portugal #meteor #comet… pic.twitter.com/HGvhG36ave
— The Webb (@thewebbnews) May 19, 2024
