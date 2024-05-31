الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نشرة الأخبار المسائية
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

في لحظة مرعبة... رياح قوية تقذف عمال تنظيف النوافذ من مبنى مكون من 51 طابقًا: هكذا خلصوا أنفسهم! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-05-31 | 09:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
في لحظة مرعبة... رياح قوية تقذف عمال تنظيف النوافذ من مبنى مكون من 51 طابقًا: هكذا خلصوا أنفسهم! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
في لحظة مرعبة... رياح قوية تقذف عمال تنظيف النوافذ من مبنى مكون من 51 طابقًا: هكذا خلصوا أنفسهم! (فيديو)

قذفت الرياح العاتية عمال نظافة النوافذ الذين يعملون في مبنى مكون من 51 طابقا في بكين، ي مشهد مرعب.

وتظهر مقاطع فيديو مخيفة، والتي تم تداولها على نطاق واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حوالي عشرة أشخاص يتدلون من أحد أطول المباني في العاصمة الصينية، وفق ما نقل موقع ذا صن.

وشهدت الرياح القوية التي ضربت المدينة العمال يتأرجحون من جانب إلى آخر من ارتفاع عالٍ في مقر CCTV (التلفزيون المركزي الصيني).

ونشر مراسل بي بي سي في الصين ستيفن ماكدونيل على موقع X (تويتر سابقًا): "اعتقد أنك محظوظ لأنك لست منظف نوافذ في برج CCTV في بكين.

ويبلغ ارتفاع المبنى الرئيسي لقناة CCTV 768 قدمًا، وهو أقصر قليلاً من برج كناري وارف في لندن، مما يجعله أحد أطول ناطحات السحاب في بكين.

ويمكن رؤية العمال وهم يتدلون من الجزء المركزي للهيكل الذي يربط بين برجين على كلا الجانبين.

ونشرت صحيفة Shanghai Daily على موقع X: "شوهد عمال الصيانة على ارتفاعات عالية يتمايلون في الرياح القوية خارج مقر CCTV في منطقة الأعمال المركزية في بكين يوم الخميس. آملين السلامة لهم."

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

مرعبة...

تنظيف

النوافذ

طابقًا:

خلصوا

أنفسهم!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
سممت حبيبها وادّعت أنها زوجته للحصول على الميراث...لكن ما حصل لاحقاً لم يكن متوقعاً!
وُلدت برحمين وعانت الأمرّين... ظاهرة نادرة وغريبة عاشتها شابة ثلاثينية: إليكم التفاصيل!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2024-05-04

اكتشفت خيانة حبيبها لها لحظة قيامه بطلب يدها للزواج... ما حصل مع الشابة صادم وهكذا انتقمت! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2024-05-29

فيديو يوثق اللحظة... سعودي ينقذ ناقة عالقة في أحد الأودية: وهذا ما فعله! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2024-05-28

بدت وكأنها عشرينية... امرأة خمسينية تذهل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: هكذا أصبحت بعد تطبيق الماكياج! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2024-05-25

في بث مباشر على انستغرام... فنانة شهيرة توثق لحظة القاء القبض عليها في أمستردام بتهمة حيازة المخدرات! (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
10:50

وسط مشاجرات حادة... ثنائي يفكر بالانفصال: ما علاقة الكلب؟

LBCI
منوعات
10:20

شاب يواجه صراعات بين عائلته وحبيبته... فما السبب؟

LBCI
منوعات
09:51

أراد الاستمتاع بحياته الجنسية لأقصى الحدود... رجل متزوج يكشف حقيقة حياته المزدوجة!

LBCI
منوعات
09:00

قصّة مؤثرة... معلّمة تنقذ حياة تلميذها السابق: "نحن غارقون تماماً في لطفها"

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2024-04-17

الصباح يشكل أكثر الأوقات قلقًا وإرهاقًا لدى الأشخاص... هذا ما كشفته دراسة جديدة!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-05-15

فيصل كرامي: نحن أمام موضوع حساس جدا لا تنفع معه المزايدات على بعضنا البعض لأغراض سياسية وانتخابية والأزمة السورية تحولت في لبنان الى شكل من أشكال الاستثمار السياسي وهذا خطأ قاتل وقع به كثيرون

LBCI
فنّ
2024-05-15

هل تزوّجت سارة أبي كنعان سرّاً؟

LBCI
منوعات
2024-05-26

رجل يتعرّض لموقف محرج أثناء طلب يد حبيبته للزواج... إليكم ما حصل!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:51

الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي قلل من تهديدات موسكو بالتصعيد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:30

هيئة المحلفين : ترامب مذنب في التهم التي يواجهها

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:00

ضربات أميركية وبريطانية استهدفت الحديدة وميناء الصليف في اليمن

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
17:00

هوكستين: اتفاق للحدود البرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل يتم تنفيذه على مراحل قد يخفف من الصراع المحتدم بين البلدين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

تعرفوا على الفتاة اللبنانية الوحيدة التي تقدم عرض التعلق بشعرها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:49

مهرجانات بيبلوس الدولية... حفلات منوعة لصيف واعد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

زي موظفي OMT الجديد من تصميم طلاب جامعة الـLAU

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

ما هي التوقعات بشأن مسار الإنتخابات الرئاسية في ايران؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:29

تصعيد ميداني كبير في غزة يتزامن مع غليان سياسي في إسرائيل

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
04:19

"بدكن تعرفوا مين بحب؟"... دانييلا رحمة عروس 2024

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:59

انخفاض في سعر البنزين

LBCI
فنّ
04:14

إليكم سبب بكاء عاصي الحلاني على المسرح.. وهل يفكّر بالإعتزال؟

LBCI
فنّ
04:30

نادين نسيب نجيم تناشد المعنيين للتحرّك: هيدا الوسخ لازم ينلقط

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

تعرفوا على الفتاة اللبنانية الوحيدة التي تقدم عرض التعلق بشعرها

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
17:00

هوكستين: اتفاق للحدود البرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل يتم تنفيذه على مراحل قد يخفف من الصراع المحتدم بين البلدين

LBCI
اسرار
23:59

اسرار الصحف المحلية 31-05-2024

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:06

حتى لا تتكرر حادثة وفاة الطفلة نسرين التي وقعت من حفرة في باص المدرسة.. هذا ما علينا فعله!

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More