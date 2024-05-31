في لحظة مرعبة... رياح قوية تقذف عمال تنظيف النوافذ من مبنى مكون من 51 طابقًا: هكذا خلصوا أنفسهم! (فيديو)

Today in Beijing, sudden strong winds & heavy rain appeared without any warning.
The workers working at high altitudes were swaying in the air. The internet is happy about their safe landing in the end! pic.twitter.com/pZHDcvkV9b
— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 30, 2024
Today in Beijing, sudden strong winds & heavy rain appeared without any warning.
The workers working at high altitudes were swaying in the air. The internet is happy about their safe landing in the end! pic.twitter.com/pZHDcvkV9b