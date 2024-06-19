لحظات رومانسية تحولت إلى كارثة... الأمواج تختطف شابة عشرينية من بين أحضان حبيبها! (فيديو)

Woman gets swept out to sea as her boyfriend frantically tries to help save her in Sochi, Russia.
Devastating.
The incident reportedly happened while the couple was visiting from the Russian city of Lipetsk.
The couple could be seen going to the water's edge when massive waves… pic.twitter.com/zEaFXoDjkg
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2024
Woman gets swept out to sea as her boyfriend frantically tries to help save her in Sochi, Russia.
Devastating.
The incident reportedly happened while the couple was visiting from the Russian city of Lipetsk.
The couple could be seen going to the water's edge when massive waves… pic.twitter.com/zEaFXoDjkg