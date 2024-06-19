الأخبار
لحظات رومانسية تحولت إلى كارثة... الأمواج تختطف شابة عشرينية من بين أحضان حبيبها! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-06-19 | 08:40
لحظات رومانسية تحولت إلى كارثة... الأمواج تختطف شابة عشرينية من بين أحضان حبيبها! (فيديو)

لحظات رومانسية تحولت إلى كارثة... الأمواج تختطف شابة عشرينية من بين أحضان حبيبها! (فيديو)

جرفت الأمواج شابة عشرينية بينما كانت تتجوّل على طول الشاطئ مع حبيبها في مدينة سوتشي الروسية، وانتشر مقطع الفيديو الذي وثّق اللحظة المرعبة بشكل واسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. 

وفي التفاصيل، أظهر الفيديو الشابة مع حبيبها أثناء استمتاعهما بوقتهما مع الأمواج، وكانا يداعبان بعضهما البعض بشكل عفوي ورومانسي ولكن الأمواج القوية أطاحت بهما فجأة، ما تسبب بجرف الشابة بينما كان يكافح صديقها لإنقاذ نفسه. 

وانتهى الفيديو المؤلم بظهور الرجل في حالة ذهول واضح حيث كان يبحث عن صديقته وسط الأمواج القوية والمضطربة.

وشارك أحد مستخدمي منصة إكس، كولين روج، مقطع الفيديو وكتب: "جُرفت امرأة إلى البحر بينما حاول صديقها المساعدة في إنقاذها في سوتشي، روسيا. (...) حاول الرجل إنقاذها ولكن بعد فوات الأوان".
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

رومانسية

تحولت

كارثة...

الأمواج

تختطف

عشرينية

أحضان

حبيبها!

(فيديو)

