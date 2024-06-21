الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

"مات والدي وهذا كل ما حصلت عليه"... هدية غريبة تتلقاها إحدى الشابات! (صورة)

منوعات
2024-06-21 | 12:51
مشاهدات عالية
&quot;مات والدي وهذا كل ما حصلت عليه&quot;... هدية غريبة تتلقاها إحدى الشابات! (صورة)
2min
"مات والدي وهذا كل ما حصلت عليه"... هدية غريبة تتلقاها إحدى الشابات! (صورة)

"مات والدي وهذا كل ما حصلت عليه"... هدية غريبة تتلقاها إحدى الشابات! (صورة)

تلقّت شابة "هدية غريبة" من والدها الراحل، الذي كان قد طلبها من موقع أمازون قبل وفاته، وفق ما نقل موقع "ميرور" البريطاني.

وفي التفاصيل، توجهت الكوميدية كاتي ماروفيتش إلى منصة إكس وأظهرت السوار الذي أرسله والدها للعائلة كهدية بعد وفاته، وتضمّنت القطعة جملة محفورة بداخلها.

وكتبت كاتي: "بعد وقت قصير من وفاته، أهداني والدي هذه الهدية التي طلبها من أمازون، ومكتوب فيها: "لقد مات والدي وكل ما حصلت عليه هو هذا السوار الغبي". أُقيمت جنازته يوم السبت، قبل يوم من عيد الأب، وأنا أفتقده".
 

