"مات والدي وهذا كل ما حصلت عليه"... هدية غريبة تتلقاها إحدى الشابات! (صورة)

Shortly after we found out he was dying, my dad got me this absolutely unhinged gift that he got custom made for me on Amazon. It says, “My dad died and all I got was this stupid bracelet.” Anyway, we had his funeral on Saturday, the day before Father’s Day, and I miss him. pic.twitter.com/GYA7ZkzBVd
— Katie Marovitch (@KatieMarovitch) June 19, 2024
