LBCI
LBCI

بعد أن غزت العالم واحتلت تيك توك... أغنية Barbaras Rhubarb Bar الألمانية تتمحور حول نبتة؟

منوعات
2024-06-24 | 12:01
مشاهدات عالية
بعد أن غزت العالم واحتلت تيك توك... أغنية Barbaras Rhubarb Bar الألمانية تتمحور حول نبتة؟
4min
بعد أن غزت العالم واحتلت تيك توك... أغنية Barbaras Rhubarb Bar الألمانية تتمحور حول نبتة؟

تحقق أغنية ألمانية عن نبتة الراوند، بعنوان "بارباراز روبارب بار" Barbaras Rhubarb Bar، نجاحاً واسعاً جعلها تنافس أعمال كبار النجوم، مع عشرات ملايين المشاهدات عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية وتحديات راقصة تلهب حماسة كثيرين حول العالم.

وقد نُشرت هذه الأغنية على يوتيوب في منتصف كانون الأول الفائت، وحصدت نجاحاً عالمياً كبيراً، خصوصاً بعد الاستعانة بها في مقاطع راقصة خلال نيسان الفائت من جانب طالبتين أستراليتين.

وفي أيار، احتلت الأغنية لفترة وجيزة المركز الثاني عشر على قوائم موسيقى تيك توك، متفوقة حتى على النجمة الأميركية بيونسيه.

وتشكّل هذه الأرقام نتيجة جيدة لأغنية بات يرددها الملايين من دون أن يفهم كثر منهم كلماتها.

ويقر مؤلف الأغنية بودو فارتكه البالغ 47 عاما لوكالة فرانس برس بأنه ليس من محبّي نبتة الراوند التي تحمل الأغنية اسمها، "بسبب كثرة الأليف والحموضة فيها، إلا عندما يتم تحضيرها في أطباق حلوى أو على شكل مربى مع الفراولة". لكنه معجب منذ زمن بعيد برنّة اسم هذا النوع من الخضر عند لفظه.

لذلك قرر بودو فارتكه، مع شريكه في الأغنية مارتي فيشر، تحويل قصة حانة باربرا للراوند، أي Barbara's rhubarb bar، وعملائه إلى عمل موسيقي.
- تحت الماء وعلى زلاجات -

يقرّ فارتكه الذي يقدم عروضاً في الملاهي الليلية في ألمانيا والنمسا وسويسرا منذ 27 عاماً "حتى في أكثر أحلامنا جنوناً، لم نكن نتصور أبداً مثل هذا النجاح".

حققت أغنية "Barbara's Rhubarb Bar" أكثر من 54 مليون مشاهدة على تيك توك، وتمت ترجمتها إلى لغات عدة.

وقُدمت نسخ كثيرة عن الأغنية الأصلية، مع سيل من الرقصات المرافقة لها في الأشهر الأخيرة من جانب مستخدمي الإنترنت في جميع أنحاء العالم، بما يشمل رقصات تحت الماء أو على زلاجات جليدية أو "سكوتر".

وفي رصيد فارتكه مسرحيتان، وهو كان يطمح إلى أن يصبح موسيقياً ومدرّساً للغة الألمانية في شبابه، وبات متخصصاً في أداء الأغاني الكوميدية على البيانو.

قدّم فارتكه في الماضي أغنيات عدة تتضمن كلماتها ألفاظاً يصعب نطقها لتشابه مخارج حروفها.

ويقول "حتى الآن، كنت أعتقد دائماً أنني أخاطب جمهوراً ألمانياً. واعتقدت أنه يجب فهم المعنى لتقدير" كلمات الأغنيات.

لكن "من الواضح أن الفرح الذي نختبره، وصوت الكلمات المجمعة عبر صيغة الجناس الممزوجة بالهيب هوب، كل هذا ينتقل إلى ما هو أبعد من المعنى"، بحسب الرجل المقيم في برلين.
@bodowartke Thank you to @Stephanie and @CHRISTINA STASII for the great choreography you came up with for our song, and many thanks to everyone around the world who is dancing to it, especially @Cost n’ Mayor and @KayCee Stroh for making it a worldwide phenomenon! @Marti Fischer ♬ Barbaras Rhabarberbar - Bodo Wartke & Marti Fischer
- أحكام مسبقة -
ويوضح فارتكه "يعتقد الكثير من الناس أن الألمان يفتقرون إلى روح الدعابة، ولا يعرفون كيف يستمتعون وأن اللغة الألمانية لغة قاسية".

ويضيف "إنهم الآن يراجعون أحكامهم المسبقة وهذا بالضبط ما يسعدني"، إذ "تصلني رسائل من أشخاص يقولون إن أغنيتنا جعلتهم يرغبون في تعلم لغتنا".

ومن بين النسخ التي أسعدته بشكل خاص لأغنيته، مقطع مصور لهذا العمل بصوت مجموعة أطفال في أوغندا. ويعلق قائلاً "هذا يوضح مدى اتحادنا جميعاً في جميع أنحاء العالم في نهاية المطاف".

وبناءً على هذا النجاح، يفكر الثنائي فارتكه وفيشر في تقديم عرضهما في بلدان غير ناطقة بالألمانية. ويقول فارتكه "ستبقى الأغاني باللغة الألمانية ولكننا سنقدمها باللغة الإنكليزية".

وهو يفكر في التقدم بطلب للمشاركة في "يوروفيجن"، مبدياً اقتناعه بإمكان تحسين موقع ألمانيا في المسابقة الغنائية الأوروبية، بعدما احتلت المركز الأخير في عامي 2022 و2023.
@milad.on.the.run Since this is german track, I had to do the challenge. Don’t take life too serious friends 😜✌🏽 #dance #dancechallenge #barbara #suit #uniform #barbarasrhabarberbar #dc @Stephanie ♬ Barbaras Rhabarberbar - Bodo Wartke & Marti Fischer

منوعات
15:36

حرائق الغابات القصوى تضاعفت منذ 20 عاما في العالم

LBCI
منوعات
10:02

شركة عربية تفوز بجائزة أفضل شركة طيران في العالم

LBCI
فنّ
07:35

الأوركسترا الفلهارمونيّة الوطنية بقيادةٍ روسيّةٍ مبهرة... تحيّة في عيد الموسيقى إلى موسيقيّي لبنان والعالم

LBCI
حال الطقس
2024-06-23

درجات الحرارة تتمحور حول معدلاتها الموسمية... والرطوبة عالية ساحلاً

LBCI
منوعات
15:36

حرائق الغابات القصوى تضاعفت منذ 20 عاما في العالم

LBCI
منوعات
15:31

كانت تمارس الرياضة فسقطت من الطابق الثالث... شابة عشرينية ضحية الإهمال وجهاز المشي وهذه التفاصيل! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
15:09

"مات من الفرح"... فاز بـ4 ملايين دولار ثم توقف قلبه! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
14:31

في مشهد صادم... فيل يسحق مدربه حتى الموت بعد أن ضربه بعصا الخيزران! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
2024-06-13

بعد رحيل ابن الـ13 سنة المصاب بمتلازمة داون بطريقة مأساوية... ما حصل معه جريمة قتل وهوية الفاعلة صادمة!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
13:59

الخارجية الأميركية: "لا يوجد اتفاق" بشأن مستقبل غزة والولايات المتحدة لا تزال تعارض إعادة احتلال القطاع بلا نهاية

LBCI
منوعات
2024-05-17

"أنا مستعدة للرحيل"... شابة تثير الجدل بعد قرارها بإنهاء حياتها بطريقة صادمة!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
11:53

مسيّرة استهدفت عناصر الدفاع المدنيّ عند أطراف بلدة ماسا - البقاع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

تحضيرات منتخب لبنان لكرة السلة… نحو اولمبياد باريس

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

مجموعة دار جورج حبيقة في باريس قصات مبتكرة وحداثة في التطريز

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

في الجنوب... الطلاب يحاربون صوت القصف بالإمتحانات الرسمية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:46

بين لبنان وإسرائيل... حرب "نفسية"

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

معايير استعادة الودائع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:41

بكركي تسعى للقاء رباعيّ برعاية الفاتيكان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

القضاء بين لبنان وتيليغراف…

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

لأمن المطار قصص تعود لمحطات عديدة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

الانتخابات الايرانية.. تشتت أصوات المحافظين يعزز فوز المرشح الاصلاحيّ

LBCI
فنّ
06:01

الموت يُفجع الفنان غدي... "الله معك يا قبضاي"

LBCI
فنّ
07:15

مايا دياب بإطلالة جريئة... لم تسلم من الإنتقادات! (صور)

LBCI
فنّ
12:21

عثروا على جثته وعليها عضات عدة من أسماك القرش... رحيل نجم فيلم Pirates of the Caribbean بطريقة مأساوية!

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:00

محاولة أميركية لفرض "ستارلينك" في لبنان (الاخبار)

LBCI
فنّ
08:07

وزير الخارجية الإماراتيّة يزور سميرة توفيق في الفيلا الخاصة بها (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
10:02

شركة عربية تفوز بجائزة أفضل شركة طيران في العالم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:23

بري: الوضع غير مطمئن... و"أمل" ستكون بالمرصاد وبالصفوف الأمامية بحال حصول توغل بري اسرائيلي

LBCI
فنّ
03:51

بعدما أعلنت إصابتها بالسرطان... عمرو يوسف يوجّه رسالة دعم لزوجته كندة علّوش! (صورة)

