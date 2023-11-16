مايا أبو الحسن تتأهل لنهائيات ملكة جمال الكون...شاهدوا أبرز إطلالاتها! (فيديو)

Miss Universe has announced their 10 silver finalists: Angola, Brazil, Chile, Lebanon, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.
On November 18th, 3 out of the 10 will be announced gold winners. #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/Lsb7wPXFbb
— Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 16, 2023
Miss Universe has announced their 10 silver finalists: Angola, Brazil, Chile, Lebanon, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.
On November 18th, 3 out of the 10 will be announced gold winners. #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/Lsb7wPXFbb
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maya Aboul Hosn|مايا أبو الحسن (@mayaaboulhosnnn)
A post shared by Maya Aboul Hosn|مايا أبو الحسن (@mayaaboulhosnnn)