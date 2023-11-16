الأخبار
مايا أبو الحسن تتأهل لنهائيات ملكة جمال الكون...شاهدوا أبرز إطلالاتها! (فيديو)

2023-11-16 | 02:32
مايا أبو الحسن تتأهل لنهائيات ملكة جمال الكون...شاهدوا أبرز إطلالاتها! (فيديو)
أعلنت لجنة مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون عن المتأهلات العشرة للنهائيات الفضية لـ Voice for Change، وهن: أنغولا والبرازيل وتشيلي ولبنان والفلبين وبورتوريكو وسنغافورة وجنوب أفريقيا وأوكرانيا وزيمبابوي.

وفي 18 تشرين الثاني سيتم اختيار 3 مشتركات من أصل 10 للفوز بالمرتبة الذهبية.

وتميزت مايا بإطلالاتها وحضورها اللافت في المسابقة في السلفادور. 

والجدير بالذكر أنه سيتم اختيار ملكة جمال الكون وتتويجها في حفل ضخم بتاريخ 18 تشرين الثاني.
 
 

