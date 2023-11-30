الأخبار
أظافر الأكريليك قد تكون خطيرة ومعدية... هل سمعتم بـ"كلورونيشيا" أو متلازمة الأظافر الخضراء؟! (فيديو)

2023-11-30
قد تكون أظافر الأكريليك متينة وتدوم لفترة من الوقت، ولكن هل نتائجها تستحق المجازفة؟

حذر طبيب من أن الأظافر الاصطناعية المصنوعة من الأكريليك يمكن أن تؤدي إلى عدوى تجعل أظافرك خضراء اللون ومتقشرة.

ونشر الدكتور سرمد مزهر عبر حسابه على تيك توك محذرا متابعيه البالغ عددهم 143100 من "كابوس خبير التجميل: "الاخضرار".

ويظهر في الفيديو أصابع امرأة مصابة بأظافر متقشرة ولونها أخضر سيء، وفق ما نقل موقع نيويورك بوست.

"هل تفكرين في الحصول على أظافر أكريليك بسعر رخيص؟"، قال مزهر في الفيديو: "فكري مرة أخرى!".

وأوضح أنه "بعيدًا عن كونها قبيحة المنظر، فإن هذه الحالة تسمى "كلورونيشيا"، والمعروفة أيضًا باسم متلازمة الأظافر الخضراء (GNS)، ويمكن أن تحدث إذا لم يتم تطبيق أظافر الأكريليك بشكل صحيح وكانت هناك مسافة بين الظفر الفعلي والأكريليك لم يتم ملؤها بشكل صحيح.

ووفقًا للكلية الأميركية لتقويم العظام للأمراض الجلدية (AOCD)، فإن الإصابة بالكلورونيكيا ناتجة عن بكتيريا "سيئة بشكل خاص" تسمى Pseudomonas aeruginosa، والتي تزدهر في البيئات الرطبة.

وأوضح مزهر كيف أن الزائفة الزنجارية لا تسبب التهابات الأظافر فحسب، وعلى الرغم من أنها نادرة، إلا أنها يمكن أن تنتقل من الظفر إلى أجزاء أخرى من الجسم، أو حتى إلى أشخاص آخرين إذا كانوا يعانون من ضعف المناعة.

وعندما يتم فصل الأكريليك عن الظفر الفعلي، يتم فقدان الختم المقاوم للماء الذي يشكله الجلد، ويكون هناك مدخل لدخول البكتيريا إلى الظفر.

وأوضح مزهر: "إلى جانب كونه قبيحًا، يمكن أن تكون هناك مشكلة كبيرة بالفعل، حيث قد يستغرق الأمر ما بين شهر إلى أربعة أشهر حتى ينمو الظفر فعليًا، حتى مع العلاج... يمكننا استخدام أشياء مثل حمض الأسيتيك أو المضادات الحيوية لمحاولة التخلص من هذه المشكلة!".
 
@drsermedmezher The Greenies: A Beautician’s Worst Nightmare #acrylicnails Acrylic nails, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of fingernails, can create an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria, including Pseudomonas. The acrylic material can sometimes trap moisture underneath the nails, providing an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. Pseudomonas infection, commonly known as "green nail syndrome," may occur when the bacteria infiltrate the space between the acrylic and the natural nail. This can lead to discoloration, typically presenting as a greenish hue, and potential discomfort or pain. To minimize the risk of Pseudomonas or other infections, it's crucial to ensure proper hygiene during the acrylic nail application process. Regular cleaning and maintenance, along with allowing the nails to fully dry, can help mitigate the likelihood of bacterial growth. #AcrylicNails #PseudomonasInfection #NailHygiene #GreenNailSyndrome #NailHealth #NailInfections #ManicureSafety #FingernailCare #AcrylicNailRisks #HygienePractices #fyp #fypシ #medicine ♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid

