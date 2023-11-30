@drsermedmezher The Greenies: A Beautician’s Worst Nightmare #acrylicnails Acrylic nails, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of fingernails, can create an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria, including Pseudomonas. The acrylic material can sometimes trap moisture underneath the nails, providing an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. Pseudomonas infection, commonly known as "green nail syndrome," may occur when the bacteria infiltrate the space between the acrylic and the natural nail. This can lead to discoloration, typically presenting as a greenish hue, and potential discomfort or pain. To minimize the risk of Pseudomonas or other infections, it's crucial to ensure proper hygiene during the acrylic nail application process. Regular cleaning and maintenance, along with allowing the nails to fully dry, can help mitigate the likelihood of bacterial growth. #AcrylicNails #PseudomonasInfection #NailHygiene #GreenNailSyndrome #NailHealth #NailInfections #ManicureSafety #FingernailCare #AcrylicNailRisks #HygienePractices #fyp #fypシ #medicine ♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid