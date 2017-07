Because we all need a bit of positivity right now, and @ukgap's #BridgingTheGap campaign is all about celebrating each other, diversity and sprinkling a bit of optimism. Check out Gap's film (directed by the one and only @edward_enninful - my favourite stylist) on their site which will, if nothing else, put a smile on your face after a longggg day (the soundtrack is Boney M's 'Sunny' - and who doesn't need a bit of that in their lives?!) #TheFrugality #Sponsored (Link in Bio 👆🏼)

A post shared by Alex Stedman (@thefrugality) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:05am PDT