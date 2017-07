فيديو لشابة تزيل شعر أنفها بالشمع يجتاح الانترنت... ما المخاطر الصحية لهذه الخطوة؟

Remember when I waxed my nose a while back? Well it's that time again! As you can see, I only wax the very front . Nose hair is very important. As long as the wax is not too hot it will not damage or cause problems! I've has a rhinoplasty and never had an issue waxing my nose. This was done at @abhsalon By Tina! :) No music because Instagram is being wierd 🙄 . . . #instagramers #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #wakeupandmakeup #melformakeup #makeuptutorials #makeuptutorial #1minutemakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #allmodernmakeup #hairmakeupdiary #anastasiabrows #makeupvideoss #maryhadalittleglam #flawlesssdolls #hypnaughtymakeup #peachyqueenblog #makeuptutorialsx0x #hairtutorial #hairtutorials #shimycatsmua #beautyqueens4ever #waxing #nosewax #hardwax

A post shared by Sepi Balini (@makeupbysepi) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT