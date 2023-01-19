PSP leader Walid Jumblatt receives a Hezbollah delegation in Clemenceau

2023-01-19 | 11:24
PSP leader Walid Jumblatt receives a Hezbollah delegation in Clemenceau
PSP leader Walid Jumblatt receives a Hezbollah delegation in Clemenceau

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt has received a Hezbollah delegation in Clemenceau on Thursday evening.

 

PSP

Walid Jumblatt

Hezbollah

Delegation

Meeting

Discussion

