A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs B+ blood type, to donate please call: 03/835489

Breaking Headlines
2023-02-13 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs B+ blood type, to donate please call: 03/835489
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs B+ blood type, to donate please call: 03/835489

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Blood

LBCI Next
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:43

What is the fate of banks strike?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:00

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs B+ blood type, to donate please call: 03/835489

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:43

What is the fate of banks strike?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP

LBCI
World
09:29

Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-03

NBA roundup: 3/2/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-25

Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app