A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs three A+ blood units, to donate, please contact: 03/062856

2023-02-26
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs three A+ blood units, to donate, please contact: 03/062856
0min
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs three A+ blood units, to donate, please contact: 03/062856

