A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03/449401

Breaking Headlines
2023-02-26 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03/449401
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03/449401

Breaking Headlines

Blood

Donation

Hospital

Patient

Lebanon

LBCI Next
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs three A+ blood units, to donate, please contact: 03/062856
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
World
09:00

EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism

LBCI
World
08:43

Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

LBCI
Variety
06:59

“Les Chenilles” by Lebanese sisters excel at Berlinale

LBCI
World
06:43

North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

LBCI
World
06:33

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce - NYT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

LBCI
World
05:29

UK and EU leaders to meet Monday to finalize Northern Ireland deal

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app