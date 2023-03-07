LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram.

Follow LBCI English for all the latest news on Lebanon and the Lebanese diaspora on the country’s most popular social media network.

Breaking Headlines

LBCI

News

English

Instagram

LBCI Next
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:51

North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

LBCI
World
08:49

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:28

Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data

LBCI
World
07:15

EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights

LBCI
Variety
07:01

UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:11

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-20

Lebanon currency nosedives more in festive season

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app