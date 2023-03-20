A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655

2023-03-20 | 08:18
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655

