A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430

Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20 | 10:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430

Breaking Headlines

Blood

Lebanon

Achrafieh

LBCI Next
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
12:05

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
11:59

US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger

LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
World
09:59

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app