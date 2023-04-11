A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977

2023-04-11 | 07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
0min
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977

