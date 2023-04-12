A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs AB+ blood units. To donate, please call: 70/577609

2023-04-12 | 02:44
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs AB+ blood units. To donate, please call: 70/577609
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs AB+ blood units. To donate, please call: 70/577609

