A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457

2023-04-13 | 08:02
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457
0min
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457

Blood

Donation

Patient

hospital

Lebanon

