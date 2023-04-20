Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

2023-04-20 | 11:54
Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr
Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia

Confirm

Crescent

Shawwal

Month

Eid al-Fitr

LBCI Previous

