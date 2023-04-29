TMC: 3 injured in two traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-04-29 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: 3 injured in two traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: 3 injured in two traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

TMC

Injuries

Traffic

Accidents

Lebanon

Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Sports
07:40

Leclerc completes Baku pole double despite crash

LBCI
World
07:07

Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says

LBCI
Sports
06:46

Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

LBCI
Middle East
11:42

Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to halt forced deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-17

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26

Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Middle East
11:42

Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
Middle East
11:08

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

LBCI
World
07:07

Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says

LBCI
Middle East
05:47

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

LBCI
World
05:14

BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app