A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

2023-05-05
A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962
0min
A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

