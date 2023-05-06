National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter

Breaking Headlines
2023-05-06 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Earthquake

Keserwan

LBCI Next
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
11:09

National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-05

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-04

Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Box is partnering with OpenAI to bring generative AI tools across the platform

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Adobe launches generative AI tools aimed at marketers

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-01

Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:48

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:49

Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:08

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
11:09

National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app