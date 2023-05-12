A patient at Batroun Hospital urgently needs two units of AB+ blood. To donate, please call: 03/909165

2023-05-12 | 09:25
A patient at Batroun Hospital urgently needs two units of AB+ blood. To donate, please call: 03/909165
A patient at Batroun Hospital urgently needs two units of AB+ blood. To donate, please call: 03/909165

