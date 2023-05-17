A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780

2023-05-17 | 05:53
A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780
A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780

