TMC: 3 dead and 8 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: 3 dead and 8 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: 3 dead and 8 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

TMC

Lebanon

Lebanese

Traffic

LBCI Next
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:27

Twitter increases window to edit tweets to one hour for Blue subscribers

LBCI
Variety
08:24

Apple acquires Mira, a startup building lightweight AR hardware

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
Variety
08:10

Apple’s AR headset is a game-changer for startups

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
World
01:24

UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Haitian residents lynch and set fire to suspected gang members

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More