News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TMC: 3 dead and 8 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TMC: 3 dead and 8 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
TMC
Lebanon
Lebanese
Traffic
Next
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:27
Twitter increases window to edit tweets to one hour for Blue subscribers
Variety
08:27
Twitter increases window to edit tweets to one hour for Blue subscribers
0
Variety
08:24
Apple acquires Mira, a startup building lightweight AR hardware
Variety
08:24
Apple acquires Mira, a startup building lightweight AR hardware
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
0
Variety
08:10
Apple’s AR headset is a game-changer for startups
Variety
08:10
Apple’s AR headset is a game-changer for startups
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
0
World
01:24
UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan
World
01:24
UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan
0
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-25
Haitian residents lynch and set fire to suspected gang members
World
2023-04-25
Haitian residents lynch and set fire to suspected gang members
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster
Middle East
2023-02-06
Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster
0
Middle East
2023-05-15
Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM
Middle East
2023-05-15
Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM
0
World
2023-06-02
US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same
World
2023-06-02
US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More