A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455

2023-06-07 | 09:12
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
0min
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455

