News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TMC: 7 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-16 | 00:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TMC: 7 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon
Lebanese
Traffic
Next
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:31
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:31
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
0
Breaking Headlines
00:03
TMC: 7 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
00:03
TMC: 7 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Middle East News
14:14
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
Middle East News
14:14
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:31
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:31
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
0
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-15
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
2023-06-15
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
4
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
6
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
8
Lebanon News
11:13
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection
Lebanon News
11:13
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More