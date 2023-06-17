A patient at Makassed Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type units. To donate, please call: 71-117616

Breaking Headlines
2023-06-17 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at Makassed Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type units. To donate, please call: 71-117616
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at Makassed Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type units. To donate, please call: 71-117616

Breaking Headlines

Patient

Makassed

Hospital

Urgent

Need

Blood

Type

Units

Donate

Lebanon

Le Drian faces difficulty in reviving French initiative to resolve presidential crisis
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'

LBCI
World News
06:53

Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
World News
05:54

Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-16

Le Drian faces difficulty in reviving French initiative to resolve presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-16

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:20

Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:13

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More