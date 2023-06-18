A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood unit. To donate, please call: 03/979949

Breaking Headlines
2023-06-18 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood unit. To donate, please call: 03/979949
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood unit. To donate, please call: 03/979949

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Lebanese

Hospital

Patient

Donation

Blood

LBCI Next
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:15

Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case

LBCI
World News
12:02

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

LBCI
World News
10:44

Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

LBCI
World News
10:33

Mexico bakes under killer heat wave

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:44

Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More