TMC: 2 dead and 7 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-06-26 | 00:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: 2 dead and 7 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: 2 dead and 7 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Lebanese

Accidents

TMC

Traffic

LBCI Next
Le Drian's challenging journey: Navigating the difficulties
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:09

Ukraine war fuels child poverty worldwide: watchdog

LBCI
Middle East News
05:06

Iraq soldier, three suspected IS fighters killed in army raid

LBCI
World News
05:03

German business morale worsens in June

LBCI
World News
04:55

Wagner mutiny shows invasion was 'strategic mistake': NATO chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Le Drian's challenging journey: Navigating the difficulties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: We call for dialogue that leads to a President of the Republic

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-23

Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More