A patient urgently needs 4 units of O- blood type at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, to donate please call: 81/445336

Breaking Headlines
2023-07-11 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient urgently needs 4 units of O- blood type at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, to donate please call: 81/445336
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient urgently needs 4 units of O- blood type at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, to donate please call: 81/445336

Breaking Headlines

Blood

Lebanon

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08

No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More