A patient at St. Georges Hospital in Ashrafieh urgently needs AB and B blood type. To donate, please call: 03/318745

Breaking Headlines
2023-07-27 | 02:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at St. Georges Hospital in Ashrafieh urgently needs AB and B blood type. To donate, please call: 03/318745
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at St. Georges Hospital in Ashrafieh urgently needs AB and B blood type. To donate, please call: 03/318745

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Patient

Hospital

Blood

Donation

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:57

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang

LBCI
World News
02:15

Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
02:10

A patient at St. Georges Hospital in Ashrafieh urgently needs AB and B blood type. To donate, please call: 03/318745

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:02

TMC: Two injured in two traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Preparations for the end of Riad Salameh's term: Cabinet session on Thursday

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More