Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

Caretaker PM Najib Mikati issued a statement on Thursday: "As the term of the Central Bank Governor in Lebanon is nearing its end, I called for a Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday to discuss the financial and monetary situations."



"The plan was to consult with the ministers on possible proposals to avoid a vacancy in the position of 'Governorship.' However, some ministers were absent, and the lack of the required quorum led to the cancellation of the session, with a consultative meeting held with the attending ministers," Mikati underlined.



He also pointed out that "the circumstances in Lebanon and the critical financial and monetary situations require the ministers and various concerned political leaders to show exceptional performance to avoid further tensions."



Moreover, Mikati explained that addressing urgent matters is crucial, and it is essential to rise above strategies that serve no one in Lebanon, regardless of their affiliations, and only exacerbate paralysis and obstruction in institutions.



"The caretaker government is not responsible for the presidential vacuum or the resulting implications. Instead, it is exerting efforts to manage public affairs, maintain the functioning of official institutions, and address the citizens' demands," he stated.



Furthermore, Mikati said what is required is for the deputies to take the initiative to assume their responsibility in electing a new president for the country as soon as possible to enable the restoration of the constitutional institutions' work and the continuation of the reform steps initiated by our government."



"Today, we had the opportunity to temporarily address a matter related to the financial and monetary situation. I regret that political calculations of the concerned parties within the government took precedence over anything else," the PM mentioned.



He concluded that "each party must take responsibility for their decisions. I will continue to fulfill my constitutional and national duty and work hard to ensure the proper functioning of public institutions, especially the Central Bank of Lebanon. May God protect Lebanon."