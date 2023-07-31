A patient at the Rizk hospital urgently needs a blood platelet from all categories except O+. To donate, please call: 71/020366

2023-07-31 | 08:54
A patient at the Rizk hospital urgently needs a blood platelet from all categories except O+. To donate, please call: 71/020366
A patient at the Rizk hospital urgently needs a blood platelet from all categories except O+. To donate, please call: 71/020366

