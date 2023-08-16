A patient urgently needs two A+ blood units. To donate, please head to the Red Cross center in Spears. For more information, please call the following number: 71/941449

Breaking Headlines
2023-08-16 | 06:34
A patient urgently needs two A+ blood units. To donate, please head to the Red Cross center in Spears. For more information, please call the following number: 71/941449
0min
A patient urgently needs two A+ blood units. To donate, please head to the Red Cross center in Spears. For more information, please call the following number: 71/941449

Lebanon

Red Cross

Blood

