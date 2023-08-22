A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227

Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22 | 02:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Blood

Ashrafieh

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:30

Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Cyprus evacuates 600 asylum seekers amid protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
World News
06:20

At least 500 children died of starvation in Sudan since the start of the war: NGO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More