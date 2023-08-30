TMC: 2 dead and 17 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-08-30 | 00:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: 2 dead and 17 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: 2 dead and 17 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

TMC

Lebanon

Lebanese

Injuries

Deaths

Traffic

Cars

LBCI Next
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Macron vows to fight ISIS in Iraq After French soldiers' deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Samer Slim to LBCI: The 'state' of the US dollar in the market is what raises the electricity bill

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:47

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:05

France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-28

Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Samer Slim to LBCI: The 'state' of the US dollar in the market is what raises the electricity bill

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-01

Paris Saint-Germain to trigger release clause for Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Sports News
05:30

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Sports News
07:34

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Sports News
06:26

Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More