News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-31 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Vote
Next
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:52
Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons
World News
12:52
Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
0
Breaking Headlines
10:51
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Breaking Headlines
10:51
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:14
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
World News
2023-08-17
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
World News
2023-08-17
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
3
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
4
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
5
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
6
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
7
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
8
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More