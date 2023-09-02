News
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
2023-09-02 | 11:07
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
Lebanon
World Cup
Basketball
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
